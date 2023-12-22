Catholic World News

Indiana Catholic women’s college rescinds transgender admission policy

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: St. Mary’s College, a women’s college in South Bend (IN), has rescinded its plan to admit men who describe themselves as women. Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne—South Bend had urged the college to reverse its decision.

“When the Board approved this update, we viewed it as a reflection of our College’s commitment to live our Catholic values as a loving and just community,” the college’s president and board chairwoman said. “We believed it affirmed our identity as an inclusive, Catholic, women’s college.”

“It is increasingly clear, however, that the position we took is not shared by all members of our community,” they added. “Some worried that this was much more than a policy decision: they felt it was a dilution of our mission or even a threat to our Catholic identity,”

