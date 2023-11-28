Catholic World News

Indiana bishop raps Catholic college plan to admit ‘transgender women’

November 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, has taken issue with the decision by St. Mary’s College to permit men who identify as women to enter the school, which is currently open only to women.

Bishop Rhoades said that he had urged the trustees of St. Mary’s College to reverse the decision. “The problem is a Catholic woman’s college embracing a definition of ‘woman’ that is not Catholic,” he said. He also remarked that he found it “disappointing” that the school did not consult with him before announcing the policy change.

The gender ideology behind the new admissions policy, Bishop Rhoades said, “is at odds with Catholic teaching.”

