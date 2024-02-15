Catholic World News

Amid scandal, Strasbourg auxiliary bishop resigns for ‘health reasons’

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of 51-year-old Auxiliary Bishop Gilles Reithinger, MEP, of Strasbourg, France.

The prelate, who was formerly superior general of the Society of Paris Foreign Missions, had been accused of failing to address abuse allegations.

Remarkably, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, was principal consecrator at Bishop Reithinger’s episcopal ordination Mass in 2021—the only non-nuncio Cardinal Parolin consecrated that year.

