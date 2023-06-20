Catholic World News

Church in France reels from new abuse, cover-up allegations

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georges Colomb, MEP—the bishop of La Rochelle since 2016—is under civil and canonical investigation for an alleged attempted rape that dates from his term as superior general of the Society of Paris Foreign Missions (2010-16). Bishop Colomb denied the allegation.



Bishop Gilles Reithinger, MEP—Bishop Colomb’s successor as superior general, and auxiliary bishop of Strasbourg since 2021—has been accused of not taking action when the allegation was brought to his attention.

