Israeli military campaign is not proportionate: Cardinal Parolin

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Israel’s military campaign against Hamas is disproportionately destructive, Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters on February 14.

The Vatican Secretary of State said that anti-Semitism should be unreservedly condemned, and affirmed Israel’s right to defend its territory. However, he said, Israel’s military response to Hamas should be proportionate, “and certainly, with 30,000 deaths, it is not.”

