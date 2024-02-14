Catholic World News

Jesuits in US bolster Outreach LGBTQ initiative

February 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Outreach, an initiative that describes itself as a Jesuit “LGBTQ Catholic resource,” has named Michael O’Loughlin, a journalist who has worked for Crux and America, as its first executive director.

In 2021, Pope Francis sent a handwritten letter to Father James Martin, Outreach’s founder, expressing his support for the initiative. In 2023, the Pope sent a handwritten greeting to a conference organized by Outreach.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!