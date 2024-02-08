Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: ‘Urge Congress to reject harmful changes to immigration law’

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is urging the faithful to contact their senators about proposed changes to immigration law. The action alert follows a letter from Bishop Mark Seitz, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, warning against provisions of the Senate’s bipartisan immigration legislation.

“As a Catholic and your constituent, I urge you to oppose ineffective and unjust changes to immigration law as a condition for passing supplemental funding,” the suggested message begins. “Rushed proceedings with limited due process, rapid expulsions, and heightened legal standards for asylum and other forms of relief will not sustainably reduce migration.

“I implore you to reject these counterproductive proposals and instead pursue bold and forward-looking solutions, including targeted enforcement measures that prioritize smugglers, traffickers, and other bad actors, combined with improved and expanded legal immigration pathways,” the suggested message continues.

