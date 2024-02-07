Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman warns against provisions of Senate’s bipartisan immigration legislation

February 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, criticized provisions of a bipartisan Senate immigration measure that would impose tougher asylum laws.

Bishop Seitz, “while taking no position on the overall measure,” wrote that “several changes proposed in this bill would unjustly undermine due process and pave the way for avoidable and potentially life-threatening harm to be inflicted on vulnerable persons seeking humanitarian protection in the United States.”

“As shepherds committed to defending the sanctity of human life and upholding the God-given dignity of all, we implore you to reject those changes,” he added in his letter to Senate leaders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!