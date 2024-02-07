Catholic World News

Pope in regular contact with Gaza pastor, Jerusalem patriarch

February 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has been in regular telephone contact with Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of the only Catholic parish in Gaza, the Vatican has revealed.

The Pontiff also has spoken with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin-rite Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem, to express his support and to hear reports about the situation in the war-torn Holy Land.

