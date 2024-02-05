Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for cultural dialogue between Italy, China

February 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Italy-China National Federation on February 2.

In his brief address, the Pope recalled the tenth anniversary of the organization’s founding and expressed appreciation for its efforts.

“As the Italian and Chinese communities come to know each other better, this can lead to greater mutual acceptance and fraternal spirit,” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!