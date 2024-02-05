Catholic World News

Waiting, not worldliness, leads to the Lord, Pope tells religious

February 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on February 2, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord and the 28th World Day of Consecrated Life.

Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, was the principal celebrant.

During his homily, Pope Francis reflected on the importance of waiting for God, as did Simeon and Anna in the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 2:22-40). “Neglect of the interior life” and “adapting to a wordly lifestyle” hinder this ability to wait, the Pope preached.

