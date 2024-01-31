Catholic World News

Leading African cardinal says Fiducia has discredited Synod on synodality

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa (DR Congo), the president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, said that the publication of Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings, has “brought discredit to the Synod, to synodality.”

Cardinal Ambongo, who led the African bishops’ rejection of the blessing of same-sex couples, said that “in the first session [October 2023], the Synod dealt with all these issues, but the Synod did not decide.”

“So the publication of this document, between the two sessions of the Synod, was seen by most people as if it was the fruit of the Synod, when it had nothing to do with the Synod,” he added.

