Archbishop of Canterbury celebrates Anglican liturgy at Roman basilica

January 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, celebrated the Anglican Eucharistic liturgy at the basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome on January 25, in the context of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Dr. Welby said that he had received permission from Pope Francis to celebrate the Anglican liturgy at the Catholic basilica.

