Catholic World News

Kidnapped nuns released in Haiti

January 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Six members of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Anne who were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 19, have been released.

Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor of Port-au-Prince announced that the women religious had been released unharmed. They had been abducted by gunmen who demanded a ransom payment; it is not clear whether a payment was made.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!