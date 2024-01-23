Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez named to Dicastery for Christian Unity

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Victor Fernandez a member of the Dicastery for Christian Unity.

Cardinal Fernandez, as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), is the principal author of Fiducia Supplicans, the directive that has caused unprecedented conflict among the world’s Catholic bishops.

The Pope has also named Msgr. Armando Matteo, the secretary of the DDF—whose signature is also on Fiducia Supplicans, as a consulter to the Dicastery for Christian Unity.

