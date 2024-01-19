Catholic World News

Colombia’s president meets with Pontiff

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 19 with President Gustavo Petro Urrego of Colombia.

The Vatican reported that the conversation had focused on Church-state relations, but had also covered political issues, including “the phenomenon of migration and the protection of the environment in the region.”

