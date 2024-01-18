Catholic World News

2.7 million take part in Venezuelan Marian procession

January 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: More than 2.7 million people took part in the Marian procession of the Divine Shepherdess in Barquisimeto, a city of 1.2 million in northern Venezuela.

“This procession has been held 166 times, and every [time] the number of people accompanying the Divine Shepherdess increases, thus becoming one of the largest manifestations [of Marian devotion] in the world,” said Archbishop Mariano Parra, the recently retired archbishop of Coro.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!