Catholic World News

Unfinished business: the top CWN stories of 2023 [News Analysis]

December 29, 2023

by Phil Lawler

As another year draws to a close, and I survey the most important headline stories that we covered in 2023, I am struck by how many of those stories are still developing. In fact, once I drew up my list of the ten most important news stories of this past year, I realized that in every case we are still waiting for more. We really cannot close the accounts on 2023 until we see what the new year will bring.

