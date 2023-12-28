Catholic World News

Pope Francis prays for victims of war and violence

December 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his December 27 general audience, Pope Francis said, “Please, do not forget to pray for those suffering the terrible consequences of violence and war.”

“Let us pray especially for martyred Ukraine and for the populations of Palestine and Israel,” he continued. “War is an evil. Let us pray for an end to war.”

The Pontiff’s remarks, delivered in Italian, were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of the audience.

