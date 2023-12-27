Catholic World News

Pope begins series of general audiences on virtues, vices

December 27, 2023

At his December 27 general audience, held in Paul VI Audience Hall, Pope Francis announced the beginning of a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.



“Today we begin a series of catecheses on the virtues and the vices opposed to them,” the Pontiff said, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “The very first pages of the Bible present us with the drama of original goodness, temptation and sin. The Tempter, in the form of a serpent, is subtle, instilling doubt about God’s wisdom and intentions, and playing on our ambition and pride.”

The summary of the address, entitled “Introduzione: custodire il cuore” [Introduction: to guard the heart], continued:

Just as love is its own reward, so evil is its own punishment; only after sinning do we truly appreciate the wrong we have done. The Scriptures and the masters of the spiritual life urge us to recognize and reject evil at its root, to be alert to the wiles of the devil, and above all, to keep watch over our hearts, lest the first stirrings of sin threaten our closeness to the Lord and our obedience to his loving plan for our lives.

