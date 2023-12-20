Catholic World News

Gaza parish priest: victims of Israeli sniper attack were active parishioners

December 20, 2023

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The mother and daughter killed by an Israeli sniper attack on Gaza’s sole Catholic parish were active parishioners.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest, told Vatican News that “the mother who was killed, Nahida, and her daughter, Samar, were very talented people.”

“Nahida was the mother of a large family, with many children, almost all married,” he said. “Among the unmarried children was Samar, the woman who was killed. Samar was the cook at the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa. Both mother and daughter participated in all activities.”

