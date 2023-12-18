Catholic World News

Jerusalem patriarchate reports deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza parish

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Israeli sniper shot and killed two women inside the compound of the Holy Family parish in Gaza on December 16, the Latin-rite Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem announced that same day.

The patriarchate also said that an Israeli tank had opened fire on a home for disabled people run by the Missionaries of Charity, forcing the evacuation of the facility and jeopardizing the lives of residents who need respirators.

The Israeli Defense Forces have denied responsibility for the killings, and said that their reports from Gaza give no indication that the parish was shelled.

The two women who were killed were mother and daughter, the patriarchate said. One was shot while trying to carry the other to safety. “They were shot in cold blood, inside the premises of the parish, where there are no belligerents,” the statement said.

Most of the Christians still living in Gaza have sought refuge inside the Holy Family parish compound, where these attacks took place.

