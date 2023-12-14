Catholic World News

Kenyan priest assaulted by mob for attempting to rescue girls from genital mutilation

December 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Father Amos Kimutai was attacked with machetes and stones and suffered serious injuries as he attempted to prevent the genital mutilation of some 50 young girls.

Father Kimutai is a priest of the Diocese of Eldoret, Kenya’s fifth-largest city, and a member of the Marakwet people, which practices female genital mutilation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

