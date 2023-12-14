Catholic World News

Unemployment is a wound to human dignity, Pope says in message

December 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language message to a workshop organized by the Christian Associations of Italian Workers, Pope Francis reflected on the dignity and stability provided by work.

The Pope also discussed stress from being overworked and the importance of collaboration between educational and governmental institutions, trade unions and corporations, and other groups.

