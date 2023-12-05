Catholic World News

Texas magazine investigates battle between bishops, nuns

December 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An investigative report in Texas Monthly looks into the dispute between Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth and the nuns of the Most Holy Trinity community in Arlington, Texas.

The magazine story is largely favorable to the nuns, and highly unfavorable to the bishop, offering opportunities for other critics of his leadership. Bishop Olson did not answer the reporter’s queries.

