Mexican bishop announces excommunication of thief who stole Blessed Sacrament

December 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hilario González García of Saltillo (Mexico) has announced the automatic excommunication of the unknown thief (or thieves) who broke into a church, broke into the tabernacle, and stole a ciborium with the Blessed Sacrament.

The prelate declared that “whoever perpetrated it, if he is Catholic, has committed a crime against the sacraments” and was automatically excommunicated.

