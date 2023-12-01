Catholic World News

Health struggles aside, Pope keeps a jam-packed Thursday schedule

December 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Despite ongoing treatment for bronchitis, Pope Francis received visitors in nine separate audiences on November 30, including meetings with the International Theological Commission, health-care professionals, and World Youth Day organizers.

