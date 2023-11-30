Catholic World News

International Theological Commission needs more female theologians, Pope says

November 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 30 audience with members of the International Theological Commission, Pope Francis remarked “that you should have more women here.”

In prepared remarks to the commission (which were read by an aide), the Pope said that theology should be done “’from below—that is to say, with a privileged gaze for the poor and simple, and at the same time ‘one your knees.’” Theology should also be synodal, he continued, citing the Council of Nicea as a model.

In extemporaneous remarks, the Pope focused on what women could contribute to the Church’s learning, saying that women “have a capacity for theological reflection that is different from that of us men.”

The members of the International Theological Commission are appointed by the Pope for five-year terms. Thus all current members have been appointed by Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!