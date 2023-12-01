Catholic World News

World Youth Day in Lisbon showed ‘universal dimensions of God’s heart,’ Pope says

December 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the World Youth Day Lisbon 2023 Committee and Foundation in a November 30 audience and thanked them for their work in organizing the event, which took place in August.

“You have given us a shining example of how it is possible to share a mission without leaving anyone out,” the Pope said in his remarks, which were read aloud by an aide. “You have succeeded in bringing to the center those who until now had lived on the margins.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!