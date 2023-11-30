Catholic World News

Pope says he is recovering from acute bronchitis

November 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “As you can see, I am still alive,” Pope Francis said jokingly to health-care professionals at a November 30 private audience.

The Pope said that he is gradually recovering from “a very acute, infectious bronchitis.” He explained that doctors told him not to make his scheduled trip to Dubai this weekend because the dramatic changes in temperature—from outdoor heat to air-conditioned rooms—would hamper his recovery.

In brief remarks at the audience, the Pope paid tribute to health-care workers who are “not only looking for medical, pharmacological solutions, but also caring for health.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!