Jerusalem cardinal thanks Jordan’s king for support of Gaza parish

November 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, publicly thanked King Abdullah II of Jordan for the “support and care” he has shown “towards our parishioners in the church of the Holy Family in Gaza, through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.”

“We hope for efforts to be exerted toward lasting and comprehensive peace in the Holy Land,” Cardinal Pizzaballa added.

King Abdullah II has been recognized for his promotion of interfaith harmony and praised by local Christian leaders. In 2022, the king received an award from the Path to Peace Foundation, which is led by the apostolic nuncio to the United Nations.

