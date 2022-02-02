Catholic World News

Catholic, Orthodox prelates praise Jordan’s King Abdullah

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: King Abdullah II of Jordan received St. John Paul II (2000), Pope Benedict XVI (2009), and Pope Francis (2014) during their apostolic journeys to the Holy Land.



Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa of Jerusalem recently told King Abdullah that “His Holiness Pope Francis acknowledges in you a strong testimony of peace and dialogue for all our tormented region and a promoter of fraternity.”

