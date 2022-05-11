Catholic World News

Jordan’s king receives Path to Peace Award

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Path to Peace Foundation, which is led by Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, has bestowed its annual award on King Abdullah II of Jordan.



King Abdullah has been recognized for his promotion of interfaith harmony and praised by local Christian leaders.



“Jordan has welcomed your Mission’s partnership in supporting UN interfaith initiatives,” King Abdullah said to Archbishop Caccia. “Such work helps more and more people to see through the ugly, false, hate-filled narratives peddled by extremists ... Let me repeat what I have said so often: Arab Christians are an integral part, and a valued part of our region’s past, present, and future.”

