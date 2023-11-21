Catholic World News

China’s top patriotic bishop stresses unity, sinicization to guide evangelization

November 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing made his remarks following a visit to Hong Kong. He is the president of Catholic Patriotic Association, which is controlled by the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

