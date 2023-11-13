Catholic World News

Beijing bishop strengthens ties with Hong Kong

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing is in Hong Kong this week, for a visit aimed at strengthening ties between the mainland Church and the Hong Kong diocese.

Bishop Li Shan is the president of the government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association, whose existence Pope Benedict XVI said was incompatible with Catholic teaching.

The visit to Hong Kong by the mainland prelate comes several months after Cardinal Stephen Chow traveled to Beijing—becoming the first bishop of Hong Kong to visit the Chinese capital since China took control of the former British colony.

