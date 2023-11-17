Catholic World News

National Eucharistic Congress releases schedule, offers scholarships

November 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The National Eucharistic Congress will take place in Indianapolis in July 2024. It is expected to attract 80,000 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!