US bishops’ pro-life chairman praises pregnancy-help centers

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for Pregnancy Help Appreciation Week (November 6-10), the chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities praised pregnancy-help centers.

“The US bishops’ pro-life committee has consistently called for ‘radical solidarity’ with mothers in need,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA). “We commend pregnancy help centers for living this call of radical solidarity with selfless persistence, and we encourage prayers for this lifesaving ministry.”

Bishop Burbidge’s statement came amid a New York investigation into crisis pregnancy centers—an investigation from which the Sisters of Life have won an exemption.

