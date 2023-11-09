Catholic World News

Sisters of Life win exemption from state probe of pro-life centers

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Sisters of Life have won exemption from a New York investigation of pregnancy-help centers.

The religious order, which operates one such center, had filed suit to protect their work from the potential impact of new legislation that would have given state officials access to their internal records. The State Department of Health agreed not to take action against the Sisters of Life—although all other pregnancy-help centers in New York will remain subject to the probe.

