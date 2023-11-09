Catholic World News

Pope decries ‘tragedy unfolding’ in land where Jesus lived

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a November meeting with members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, Pope Francis lamented: “We are sadly witnessing a tragedy unfolding in the very places where the Lord lived.”

The Knights of the Holy Sepulchre trace their history back to the age of the Crusades and the liberation of Jerusalem.

