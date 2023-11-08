Catholic World News

Former USCCB official: The Vatican does not understand the Church in the United States

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Jayd Henricks, former executive director of the Office of Government Relations of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, critiques comments made by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, in a recent interview (“Cardinal Pierre on why the US bishops are struggling to connect with Pope Francis”).

