Catholic World News

From draft to final text: 10 ways the Synod report changed

October 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the Synod on synodality proposed over 1,200 changes to the draft synthesis report in the days before the publication of the final report.

The Pillar, which obtained a copy of the draft report, analyzed the changes that were incorporated in the final report; so, too, has the National Catholic Register.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!