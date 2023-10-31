Catholic World News

In world’s largest Catholic country, relatively little interest in synod process

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: For most Brazilian Catholics, debates over the Synod “often seem fairly remote from their day-to-day realities, making the synod a conversation mostly for insiders and activists,” according to the report.

