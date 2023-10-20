Catholic World News

Hospital attack evokes ‘disbelief, horror,’ says Catholic aid organization spokesman

October 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As many as 500 people were killed when a rocket struck the only Christian hospital in Gaza City on October 17.

