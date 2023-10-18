Catholic World News

Rocket strike hits Christian hospital in Gaza

October 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As many as 500 people were killed when a rocket struck the only Christian hospital in Gaza City on October 18. Hamas blamed Israel for the rocket attack, while Israel said it was a “failed rocket launch” by the Islamic Jihad.

The casualties included not only patients and staff at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, but many local residents who had sought safety there. Most of the Christians of Gaza have chosen to remain in the city, finding shelter in Christian institutions, rather than evacuating.

An editorial in Vatican News condemned the attack as an “inhuman act.”

