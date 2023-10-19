Catholic World News

USCCB announces Catholic Campaign for Human Development’s 2021-22 grant recipients

October 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: On October 17, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published the Catholic Campaign for Human Development’s list of grant recipients for the July 2021—June 2022 fiscal year.

The US bishops’ anti-poverty program has occasioned controversy because some grant recipients over the years have supported abortion and other sinful actions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

