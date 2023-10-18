Catholic World News

Gold-plated cross stolen from Arizona parish

October 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A cross on the high altar of St. Patrick Church in Bisbee, AZ was stolen on October 16.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 285 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

