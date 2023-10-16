Catholic World News

Papal call for prayer, fasting for peace on October 17

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a call byCardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pope Francis has invited “all believers to join with the Church in the Holy Land and to dedicate next Tuesday, 17 October, to prayer and fasting.”

“Prayer is the meek and holy force to oppose the diabolical force of hatred, terrorism and war,” the Pope said on October 15.

