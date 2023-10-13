Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch announces day of prayer, fasting for peace

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has announced a day of prayer and fasting for peace in his Patriarchate.

“We ask that on Tuesday, October 17, everyone hold a day of fasting, abstinence, and prayer,” he said. “Let us organize prayer times with Eucharistic adoration and with the recitation of the Rosary to Our Blessed Virgin Mary.”

