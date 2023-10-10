Catholic World News

Oklahoma board OKs proposed Catholic charter school contract

October 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Tulsa World

CWN Editor's Note: In a 3-2 vote, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approved a contract with the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. In June, the board approved the school’s application.

Charter schools are public schools that are run by private boards of directors. St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School will be the nation’s first religious charter school.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!