Oklahoma school board approves Catholic charter school

June 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: By a 3-2 vote, an Oklahoma board has approved an application by the Oklahoma City archdiocese to establish a charter school, in a decision that could establish the first taxpayer-supported Catholic school in the US.



Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt praised the decision as “a win for religious liberty and educational freedom.” But the state’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond argued that the project would violate the state’s constitution. A legal challenge is likely.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

